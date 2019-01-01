AWARD WINNING EMO ADAMS TO FILL THE SHOES OF JOHAN STEMMET AS THE NEW HOST OF NOOT VIR NOOT

SABC2 welcomes the multi-talented Emo Adams as the new host of the channel’s longest running game show, Noot vir Noot, when it returns with season 44 on the 15th August 2019.

Noot vir Noot will be broadcast on Thursdays at 19:00. With the new host and new season comes an all new format- the show is doing away with the band, introducing a Disc Jockey, DJ Shelley, whose real name is Rochelle De Bruyn. DJ Shelly brings a fresh touch to the show having performed locally and internationally.

Speaking about his successor, Executive Producer and Director Johan Stemmet had this to say, “A better artist, performer, presenter, all-round entertainer than Emo will be hard to find. Emo is cut out for this role and he will certainly take the show to further heights. It’s great to welcome Emo on the Noot vir Noot set. He is a great choice to take the presenting role over from me and as director of the show I am so looking forward to working closely with him for many years to come”.