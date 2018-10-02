APPOINTMENT OF PANEL OF MAINTENANCE CONTRACTORS FOR SABC RADIO PARK IN AUCKLAND PARK FOR A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS

A PANEL OF MAINTENANCE CONTRACTORS FOR SABC RADIO PARK RFQ RFQ/LOG/2018/112 RFQ ISSUE DATE 02 October 2018 BRIEFING SESSION / SITE INSPECTION N/A RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF PANEL OF MAINTENANCE CONTRACTORS FOR SABC RADIO PARK IN AUCKLAND PARK FOR A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS CLOSING DATE & TIME 15 October 2018 @ 12:00

Submissions must be delivered to: SABC Radio Park, Reception. Auckland Park on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

For queries, please contact Siphokazi Mdzanga at Tel +2711 714-2938 mdzangass@sabc.co.za

The SABC requests your quotation on the services listed on this RFQ below. Please furnish us with all the information as requested and return your quotation on the date and time stipulated above. Late and incomplete submissions will invalidate the quote submitted.