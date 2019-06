ANNOUNCEMENT OF GE: TELEVISION RESIGNATION

Johannesburg – Thursday 06 June 2019 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to announce the resignation of Ms. Nomsa Philiso, Group Executive: Television from the organisation.

Ms. Philiso, who has been with the SABC for 24 years, has served the Corporation in a variety of roles, from General Manager: Sales Operations, Group Executive: Commercial Enterprise and Television, to Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.