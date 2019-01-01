A Victory at the Liberty Radio Awards is something for all of SABC to be proud about!

The 2019 Liberty Radio Awards took place at the Sandton Convention Centre with the best of the best on South African radio, beaming with excitement to see new and old faces, personalities and influencers alike, all in one room in anticipation of the evening ahead.

The event was attended by industry veterans and practitioners in their various capacities including programming, production; marketing and station management, who gathered from all provinces to celebrate, and acknowledge each other and the importance of radio in the daily lives of their audiences..