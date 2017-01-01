A PANEL OF MAINTENANCE CONTRACTORS FOR SABC RADIO PARK

DETAILED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

A PANEL OF MAINTENANCE CONTRACTORS FOR SABC RADIO PARK

1. BACKGROUND

The South African Broadcasting Corporation, SABC, has its Head Office in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, with Regional offices in each South African province. The Head Office comprises of two adjacently located buildings i.e. Radio Park and TV Centre. Due to the various Broadcasts activities transpiring in the Corporation’s Head Office on a daily basis and the need to comply with regulations governing commercial establishments, the SABC seeks to appoint a panel of experienced and competent building maintenance service providers for their Head Office, in Auckland Park Radio Park Building for a period of 12 months.