A GRAND 71 NOMINATIONS FOR THE SABC TV NETWORK AT THE 13TH SAFTA EDITION

SABC2 is once again the main broadcaster of the South African Film and Television awards broadcasting live from Sun City for the third consecutive year. This year’s awards will take place on Saturday, 2nd March 2019, at 20:00 following a 30 minutes glitz and glam of the red- carpet from 19:00-19:30.

The TV Network celebrates a massive 71 nominations, proving to be amongst the leading broadcasters in the world.