20 years on: Signing of SA constitution into law

Nelson Mandela – a celebration of an icon’s life
The then President Nelson Mandela signed the final draft of the constitution into law. Reuters
On 10 December 1996 President Nelson Mandela signed the final draft of the constitution into law effective from 3 February 1997.
Wednesday 8 March 2017 07:00
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will on Wednesday launch the 2017 Anti-Racism Week, in Johannesburg at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Wednesday 15 February 2017 15:52
The Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital in Johannesburg will admit its first patient in June.
Monday 13 February 2017 16:03
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has on Monday unveiled what will be a two year centenary programme to honour its founder Nelson Mandela.
Sunday 12 February 2017 21:03
The Nelson Mandela Foundation says celebrating Nelson Mandela's centenary is not only for South Africans but for all those who globally respected the former president.
Saturday 11 February 2017 13:53
Twenty-seven-years ago, the world watched as late former president, Nelson Mandela, was released from prison on 11 February 1990.
Wednesday 14 December 2016 06:21
Nelson Mandela’s name remains printed on numerous monuments, schools, halls, buildings and street names across the world.
Tuesday 13 December 2016 10:27
Former president Nelson Mandela expressed his love for music over the years.
Monday 12 December 2016 16:44
We take you through the great loves of former statesman, Nelson Mandela.
Monday 5 December 2016 07:40
Veterans of the African National Congress say leaders must reflect on whether they are following in the footsteps of the late former President, Nelson Mandela.
Saturday 3 December 2016 15:36
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has dedicated a week to celebrate the life and times of its two liberation icons, Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.
