Nelson Mandela – a celebration of an icon’s life
The then President Nelson Mandela signed the final draft of the constitution into law. Reuters

20 years on: Signing of SA constitution into law

On 10 December 1996 President Nelson Mandela signed the final draft of the constitution into law effective from 3 February 1997.

Initiative urges all sectors of society to tackle racism

Wednesday 8 March 2017 07:00

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will on Wednesday launch the 2017 Anti-Racism Week, in Johannesburg at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Nelson Mandela CEO Sibongile Mkhabela says in April we will start testing the system.
Nelson Mandela children hospital to admit 1st patient in June

Wednesday 15 February 2017 15:52

The Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital in Johannesburg will admit its first patient in June.

Former President Nelson Mandela died on 5 December 2013.
Nelson Mandela Foundation unveils a two year centenary programme

Monday 13 February 2017 16:03

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has on Monday unveiled what will be a two year centenary programme to honour its founder Nelson Mandela.  

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is planning extensive programmes in celebrating what would have been Tata Mandela's 100th birthday in 2018.
Mandela Foundation to launch Mandela Centenary Programme

Sunday 12 February 2017 21:03

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says celebrating Nelson Mandela's centenary is not only for South Africans but for all those who globally respected the former president.

Fists raised in triumph: Nelson Mandela with his former wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Marking 27 years since Mandela’s release

Saturday 11 February 2017 13:53

Twenty-seven-years ago, the world watched as late former president, Nelson Mandela, was released from prison on 11 February 1990.

Nelson Mandela Bridge, Braamfontein, Johannesburg completed in 2003.
Mandela’s name printed across the world

Wednesday 14 December 2016 06:21

Nelson Mandela’s name remains printed on numerous monuments, schools, halls, buildings and street names across the world.

Nelson Mandela expressed his love for music over the years.
Sounds of Madiba

Tuesday 13 December 2016 10:27

Former president Nelson Mandela expressed his love for music over the years.

Mandela’s love story

Monday 12 December 2016 16:44

We take you through the great loves of former statesman, Nelson Mandela.

“Current leaders must emulate Mandela’s leadership”

Monday 5 December 2016 07:40

Veterans of the African National Congress say leaders must reflect on whether they are following in the footsteps of the late former President, Nelson Mandela.

EC ANC declares week-long Mandela death commemoration

Saturday 3 December 2016 15:36

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has dedicated a week to celebrate the life and times of its two liberation icons, Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

